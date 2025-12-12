Man stabbed to death by friend in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 12 (PTI) A man has been allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased Bibin is a native of Kallarkode, Alappuzha. Police have arrested his friend Vineesh, who is also from Alappuzha, they added.

The incident occurred at Murikkumpuzha near Pala at around 9.30 pm on Thursday. Bibin and Vineesh had been staying in Pala for house construction work.

The housewarming ceremony was scheduled for Friday, and the owner had arranged a party for the workers and relatives on Thursday night. After consuming liquor, the two left the house around 9 pm, police stated.

A fight broke out between them on their way back to their place of stay, and in a fit of rage, Vineesh allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Bibin.

Police said Vineesh himself rushed Bibin to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following information from hospital authorities, the police reached the location and arrested Vineesh. Pala police have registered a case of murder and begun an investigation.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem, police added.