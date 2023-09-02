Man stabbed to death by friend in UP’s Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh(UP), Sep 2 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following an argument in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vidyasagar Mishra said, "Anil Patel was stabbed to death by his friend Pankaj Patel following an argument at Kothiyahi Fatehpur village on Friday night." Anil was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and probing the matter. PTI COR CDN NB