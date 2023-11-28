Man stabbed to death by gay partner

Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his homosexual partner in Wagholi area of Pune city on Tuesday evening, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased was pursuing the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course and stayed in a hostel, said an official of Lonikand police station.

He was attacked with a sharp weapon on Bakori Road in Wagholi area.

"The attacker fled from the spot. A man who saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood rushed him to the hospital. On the way, the injured man told this person the attacker's name, and also told him that it was a fallout of a love affair. He then passed out and died at the hospital," the official said.

Police have formed several teams to track down the accused, he added. PTI SPK KRK