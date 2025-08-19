Man stabbed to death by nephew in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his nephew for reprimanding the accused's sister over some trivial matter in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on Monday evening, police said.

According to them, the incident was reported around 7.51 pm at the Nand Nagri police station. The injured was rushed to the GTB Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim had scolded his niece over a trivial matter, following which she narrated the incident to her brother. Angered by this, the nephew attacked his uncle with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries, said the police officer.

"The accused has been identified and efforts are on to apprehend him," the officer added. PTI BM NSD NSD