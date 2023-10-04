Man stabbed to death by relative in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his relative following a scuffle after a birthday party in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Victim Sunil Kumar was the brother of 40-year-old accused Pramod Kumar’s brother-in-law, they said.

Police said they received a PCR call at 10.18 pm on Tuesday that two people had attacked each other at E-block in Sangam Vihar.

Sunil was rushed to Mazidia Hospital in Hamdard Nagar where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Advertisment

According to police, Sunil and his four brothers live in Ratiya Marg’s gali number 6 and they used to work at a water tank godown. The accused also works at the same godown as a security guard.

On Tuesday, Sunil’s brother-in-law Dilip Kumar invited his relatives to his son’s birthday party. After having dinner everybody went back to their houses except the victim's brother Ram Kishore, a senior police officer said, adding Pramod was also present at the party.

An argument broke out between Pramod and Kishore following which Kishore went back to his house and called his brothers, including Sunil, he said.

Advertisment

Pramod and Sunil engaged in a scuffle outside the godown and, in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife, the officer said.

Sunil started bleeding and sat on the platform of a house opposite the godown and later went unconscious and fell on the road, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding the accused has been apprehended.

The weapon of offence, a kitchen knife, has also been recovered and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI NIT AS NB