Man stabbed to death by tenant's son in Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was killed following a verbal spat between him and his drunk tenant whose juvenile son stabbed him to death in the Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Babloo (38) and apprehended his son, police said.

According to police, they received a call regarding a man being stabbed on the intervening night on Monday and Tuesday.

When they reached the spot, they found that the victim, Sarvesh, and his son, Sunny, were rushed to a hospital.

"The team visited the hospital where they got to know that Sarvesh was declared brought dead. Sunny told the police that his tenant Babloo, who lives on the first floor, was abusing loudly after being drunk," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

When Sunny tried to stop Babloo, a verbal spat broke out between them. Sarvesh intervened but Babloo's son stabbed him in his leg and fled, the DCP said.

The team analysed CCTV camera footage and arrested Babloo near SGM Hospital. Later, the team apprehended his juvenile son and recovered the weapon, police said.

"The accused Babloo confessed that he was drunk and was abusing. When Sarvesh and his son Sunny asked him to stop, he became aggressive and during the altercation, his son stabbed Sarvesh," DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, DCP added. HIG