Man stabbed to death by two sons, neighbour in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 60-year-old man died after being stabbed by his two sons and a neighbour over a dispute in northeast Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident happened at around 1.35 pm on Sunday at Vijay Mohalla in Maujpur area.

According to the officer, the victim, Raheesuddin, was attacked over a minor dispute by his sons Mehmood and Zubaid, along with his neighbor Rafeeq and a minor.

The elderly man was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Rafeeq (46) has been arrested and the minor apprehended. The victim's two sons have absconded, the officer said.

A case was initially registered at Jafrabad police station under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following Raheesuddin's death, murder charges were added, the officer said.

A search is underway to locate the absconding sons and recover the weapon used in the crime, he added.