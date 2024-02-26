Man stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Thane district

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered for the attack that took place in Ambernath town on Sunday night, an official said.

As per the complaint, two unidentified men allegedly stabbed Ramesh Prabodh Jha, and he sustained injuries to his chest and abdomen, he said.

The motive for the attack is unclear, and investigations are underway to identify the assailants, the official said. PTI COR ARU