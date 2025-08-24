Man stabbed to death by wife's lover in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death by the alleged lover of his wife in the Saharanpur district, the police said on Sunday.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that Mantu (32), a resident of Shimlana village under the Badgaon Police Station, was stabbed multiple times by his neighbour Saurabh late on Saturday night, leaving him bleeding profusely.

The officer further said that Mantu's family took him to the Deoband hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased's family filed a complaint based on which the case is being investigated.

Quoting the family, the SP claimed that Saurabh was in a relationship with Mantu's wife, and an altercation occurred between Mantu and Saurabh on Saturday night regarding this matter. When the dispute escalated, Saurabh stabbed Mantu in the stomach several times, leading to his death.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway in the matter. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL