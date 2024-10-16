Man stabbed to death during argument in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death allegedly by six people in the Vikaspuri area of west Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Indira Camp in Vikaspuri who worked as a driver, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was received around 11 pm on Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident in Vikas Puri.

"Sanjay was roaming in the area with his friend Manish when he got into an argument with some locals. He was thrashed badly and stabbed while Manish managed to escape," the officer said.

After the PCR call, he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, the DCP said.

Six people who were allegedly involved in the incident have been rounded up. Some of them are from the same locality, Veer said.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI ALK DIV DIV