Man stabbed to death during argument in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Oct 26 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death by another person during an argument over a minor issue near a liquor shop in the Muni Ki Reti area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident triggered a protest by locals, who blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway for hours on Sunday and demanded strict action against the accused, who was later arrested.

Muni Ki Reti police station in-charge Pradeep Chauhan told PTI that the victim, Ajay Kandhari (30), was stabbed by the accused near the liquor shop around 10:30 pm on Saturday after the two had an argument over a trivial issue. Both of them are residents of Sheeshamjhadi.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Kandhari to AIIMS, where he died during treatment early Sunday, Chauhan said.

After the news of Kandhari's death spread, a large number of locals gathered outside the liquor shop on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and blocked the road in protest, leading to a traffic jam for several hours.

They placed Kandari's body on the highway and demanded strict action against the culprit and the closure of the shop.

Senior administrative officials persuaded the angry protesters to lift the blockade by late evening.

The accused, Akshay Thakur, has been arrested, police said.

A senior police officer said a probe is underway into the incident.