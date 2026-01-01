Man stabbed to death for sending birthday message to woman in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Jan 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death for sending a birthday message to a woman, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Manjunath, a resident of Udeva village, was allegedly attacked by Kiran, Venu, Appu, and Manu at Atthiganalu village in Tarikere Taluk on Wednesday evening.

"We have found that Kiran, Venu, Appu, and Manu stabbed Manjunath for wishing Kiran’s sister on her birthday," Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe told reporters.

The officer said Kiran had called Manjunath to meet him at the Atthiganalu underpass, where a fight broke out, and Manjunath was stabbed with a knife.

"Kiran questioned Manjunath about sending messages to his sister. Kiran’s sister and Manjunath knew each other, and Kiran had previously warned him not to speak to her," Amathe said.

He added that all the accused are expected to be arrested soon. PTI GMS SSK