Man stabbed to death, friend found dead on railway track in UP's Gonda

Gonda, Oct 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while his friend was found dead near a railway track in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said information was received about a body being found behind the medical college in the Kotwali Nagar police station area early on Friday.

Senior officers reached the spot with a field unit of forensic experts and collected evidence.

The man was identified as Vijay Pandey, a local.

Jaiswal said knife marks were found on the body.

According to his family members, Vijay Pandey left home after receiving a call around 3 am, Jaiswal said.

Later, the body of Vijay Pandey's friend Deepak Pandey (24) was found near a railway track a short distance from the Chitnapur crossing.

Police sources said Deepak Pandey died after being run over by a train.

The police also recovered Vijay Pandey's motorcycle from near the railway crossing.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Five teams have been formed to investigate the matter, Jaiswal said. PTI COR CDN SZM