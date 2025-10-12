Man stabbed to death in Aligarh, 8 held; locals protest on highway

Aligarh (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Eight people were on Sunday arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Jawan township, about 15 kilometres from Aligarh, police said.

According to the police, Karan Singh was stabbed to death around midnight on Saturday. After new about the murder broke, a large number of protestors, including women, staged a dharna on a highway, demanding instant and stringent punishment for all those involved in the killing.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and persuaded the protestors to end their demonstration and assured them that all the named accused had been arrested and strict action would be taken against them.

While talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar said the protestors' demand for instant bulldozer justice is not permissible under law.

However, he assured that no effort would be spared to ensure due punishment for all those involved.

The SSP said the eight people were arrested shortly after the incident have been identified as main accused Ashad, and his accomplices Idrees, Ayaan, Chand, Arman, Nafees, Anas and Altamash.

Kumar added that investigation was underway and the exact reason behind the violence was yet to be ascertained.

He said that preliminary findings suggest that the incident may have been triggered by the circulation of a video clip allegedly involving a girl at the behest of the deceased youth.

The officer said peace was restored in the area by late afternoon, and a heavy police deployment continues as a precautionary measure. PTI COR ABN NB NB NB