Man stabbed to death in Bawana clash, one apprehended

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death while another was injured during a clash between two groups at the JJ Colony in the Bawana area of outer north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Saturday near Dholak Wali Masjid in E-block of the colony, where the two groups confronted each other over a dispute related to work, they said.

During the clash, the victim, identified as Mohammad Raja alias Badsha (27), sustained multiple stab injuries on his head and waist.

"He was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth, where doctors declared him brought dead. Another man, Mohammad Akbar (23), also suffered injuries in the clash and was admitted to the same hospital. His condition is reported to be stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said in a statement.

Following the incident, a police team reached the spot and collected evidence. Raja's body was later shifted to BJRM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"On the basis of Akbar's statement, a case has been registered at Narela Industrial Area police station. Multiple accused have been identified in connection with the incident," the officer said.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the locality and examining witness accounts to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of each accused.

The police said one juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the case. The 16-year-old, a resident of Bawana, is being questioned. Several teams have been formed to track down the remaining suspects who are currently on the run.

The police said that additional staff have been deployed in the area to prevent any further flare-up.