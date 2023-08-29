Man stabbed to death in central Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some people following a quarrel in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the old police headquarters in the central part of the city on Monday between 11.30 pm.

A senior police officer said Krishna, a resident of Balmiki Basti in Ferozshah Kotla, was admitted to LNJP hospital around 12 am with injury on his neck following which a case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at IP Estate police station.

On Tuesday, Krishna succumbed to the injuries, the officer said.

The preliminary investigation has suggested that two to three persons came in a Scorpio car and two to three persons, including the victim, were on a scooter, police said.

It is suspected that the incident took place over a monetary issue, however, the facts are being verified and an inquiry is being conducted, police said.

After attacking Krishna, the accused people left their car and fled from the spot. Two persons have been detained for further inquiry, police added. PTI NIT NB