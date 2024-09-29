Man stabbed to death in Delhi, 19-year-old neighbour detained

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi's in Tigri area on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call about the incident was received at Tigri Police Station around 7.30 pm. On reaching the spot, the police team rushed the victim to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Kamal Singh Rana, had multiple stab wounds, the police said.

Rana's neighbour, Ritikesh (19) has been detain and further legal action is being taken accordingly, they said. TI BM NB NB