Man stabbed to death in Delhi, 4 held

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death near a private hospital in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Sunday, police said.

Vishesh Gupta (26), who stabbed the victim, has been arrested along with three others -- Rani (50), her daughter Muskan (20) and son Sunny (22) -- for helping him commit the crime, they said.

Sarita Vihar police station received information about a man being stabbed with a knife near Apollo Hospital and a team was dispatched, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

There was a lot of blood at the crime scene and the victim -- Akshay Karan Bhadana -- was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead, police said.

“During the investigation, the police team checked the CCTV footage and identified Gupta, who is a 'bad character' in Sangam Vihar police station. Three others were found to be helping the accused commit the murder,” the DCP said.

Efforts are going on to recover the murder weapon and ascertain the reason being the killing, DCP Deo said.