Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Subhash Mohalla area, police said on Saturday.

Police received information around 9:30 pm on Friday about an injured man, identified as Shakir, lying on the street in the area, an official said.

A team rushed to the spot but learnt that the injured had already been shifted to GTB Hospital, he said, adding that at the hospital, doctors declared the man dead.

A case under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Bhajanpura Police Station, and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify, trace, and apprehend the accused at the earliest, they added. PTI SSJ NB