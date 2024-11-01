Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A man died after he was stabbed by a few people early Friday in Delhi's Dwarka area, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2.53 am about a man being stabbed by some people on Hastsal Road in Uttam Nagar.

A police team rushed to the spot and learnt that the injured was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

The officer said an FIR has been registered and a probe has been launched to find the exact reason behind the murder.

"The accused have been identified and teams are on the lookout to nab them," the officer added. PTI BM RPA