Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Dwarka. four juveniles detained

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four juveniles in the Hastsal area of Dwarka in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The juveniles were detained and the murder weapon was recovered, they said.

Private sector employees Govind (23), Rakesh (22) and Sachin (22) were returning from office late on Wednesday when four boys allegedly started abusing them when they reached Hastal, a senior officer said.

"When Rakesh and his friends questioned them, the four boys started beating them with sticks," the officer said.

Govind fell unconscious after one accused caught hold of him and another stabbed him with a knife, he said.

Rakesh informed his employer about the incident and he called the police.

Govind was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

Registering an FIR, the police checked CCTV camera footage from the area, following which the four juveniles were identified and apprehended.