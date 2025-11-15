Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Govindpuri; prime accused arrested

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death during a quarrel in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested the prime accused -- Aman alias Buddha (19) -- they said.

A PCR call was received around 10 pm on Friday reporting a stabbing incident. When police reached the spot, they found the victim with two deep stab wounds -- one on the neck and another on the abdomen.

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The crime team examined the spot and collected forensic samples, while investigators scanned CCTV footage and conducted field inquiries to identify those involved, leading to the arrest of Aman.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was triggered by a personal dispute between the victim and the accused, the officer said, adding that search operations are underway to trace the others suspected to be involved in the attack. PTI SSJ SMV SMV ARI ARI