Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Holambi Kalan; personal dispute suspected

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of men in the Holambi Kalan area of Outernorth Delhi allegedly over a personal dispute, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Vicky Thapa. The incident took place on Diwali night when a scuffle broke out between the victim and a group of locals.

According to police, a call was received reporting that four to five people had stabbed a man and fled the spot.

"Shortly after, a hospital informed police that a man with multiple stab injuries was brought dead. A police team reached the scene and found bloodstains and signs of a violent altercation. A preliminary inquiry suggested that during the confrontation, one of the accused, Mangal, along with his associates, attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in fatal injuries," the officer said.

Police have registered an FIR in the matter and on the basis of statements of witnesses and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas, one of the accused has been identified as Mangal. Police said raids are being conducted at multiple locations to nab the accused and his associates.

"The motive behind the killing appears to be a personal dispute. Further investigation is in progress," the officer added. PTI BM RC