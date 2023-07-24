Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Jaitpur

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two men in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said on Monday.

According to police, both accused men are brothers and the incident happened on Sunday. Preliminary investigation suggested the victim had earlier slapped one of the brothers, following which they allegedly stabbed him.

On Sunday around 11.30 pm, a PCR call was received that a person stabbed a man in his stomach with a knife and he was being taken to Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and later went to the hospital where they found that the victim, Shyam Gupta, was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. He was a resident of Jaitpur, he said.

Police said the statement of Gopal Gupta, an eyewitness, was recorded. The eyewitness said he was the victim's brother.

The victim, along with his friend Shyam Bhaghel, had opened a transport office named 'Bhaghel Tour and Travels' at Shukar Baajar Road, the DCP said.

On Sunday around 11.45 pm, when Gopal Gupta was standing outside his home, he heard a loud noise. He rushed towards 'Bhaghel Tour and Travels' and saw two persons -- Rajender and Gulshan -- arguing with Shyam Gupta, according to the eyewitness statement. Rajender told Shyam Gupta that they would teach him a lesson as he had slapped him earlier, Deo said.

Thereafter, Rajender grabbed Shyam from behind and Gulshan took a knife and stabbed him. Shyam Gupta fell to the ground after the stabbing and the accused fled from the spot, police said. The victim was taken to Safdarjang Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, they added. PTI NIT SKY