Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj; old animosity suspected

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death, and two others were injured in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on December 7, and upon receiving information, a team from the Kalindi Kunj Police Station rushed to the spot and secured the crime scene, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.

Police found the three injured boys and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where one of them, identified as Vikas, was declared dead, he said, adding that the two others are undergoing treatment.

The preliminary investigation pointed to the involvement of a local bad character, Ravi alias Pavva, along with a few associates, the DCP said.

The team detained Ravi and is searching for the other accused, the DCP said.

"The attack appears to have stemmed from personal animosity, though the motive is still being established. A crime team inspected the spot and collected forensic evidence," the DCP said.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI BM BM SHS SHS