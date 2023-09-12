Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Khadda Colony

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death and his brother injured after a person attacked them over a minor dispute in southeast Delhi's Khadda Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police were informed about the stabbing incident near Arpan Puliya, B-Block Khadda Colony.

After reaching the spot, it was found that two brothers -- Kamal Kishore and Shivam Sharma (18), residents of Khadda Colony, -- were injured and shifted to Apollo Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Kamal was declared brought dead, while Shivam had received stab injuries in his stomach and was operated at Apollo Hospital where his condition is stable, the DCP said.

The accused, Shahrukh (22), is also a resident of Khadda Colony. He has been apprehended. It has emerged that they were all known to each other and the incident took place over a minor dispute, Deo said.

A case of murder has been registered. Further legal action is being taken, police said. PTI NIT CK