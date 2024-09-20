Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old labourer was stabbed to death by three people, including his cousin, in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police on Friday said.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny, they said.

The police got a PCR call from a hospital regarding a murder case. Initial inquiry suggested that Sunny's cousin Aniket stabbed him along with his friends -- Shyam and an unnamed person -- at around 10 pm on Thursday following an altercation between them, a senior police officer said.

"It was found that Sunny pushed Aniket and Shyam, who retaliated and stabbed Sunny in the chest. The body was preserved in GTB Hospital mortuary. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress," the officer said.

Aniket has more than 28 criminal cases of theft, robbery and Arms Act against him at Khajuri Khas and Shastri Park police station, the officer said. PTI BM NB