Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri; 5, including 4 juveniles held

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old hawker was stabbed multiple times to death in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, over an old rivalry, an official said on Thursday.

Police have registered a case at Mangolpuri Police Station and apprehended five accused persons, including four juveniles, they said, adding that the weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered.

The CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on Wednesday has also surfaced on the internet.

Upon receiving information from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding a person being brought dead, police rushed to the crime scene and the hospital and identified the deceased as Akash, a resident of Mangolpuri, they added.

"Police identified the accused by analysing the CCTV cameras installed near the place of incident," the police officer said.

According to the CCTV footage, the man was stabbed more than 13 times. The victim tried to escape but collapsed on the spot. Out of fear, people who witnessed the incident ran away.

But when an elderly man saw the attack, he brought a stick from his house to confront the three attackers, but they escaped. As the victim fell, people around him stepped back.

Police said that the body was preserved at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem and further legal formalities.

The preliminary investigation pointed to old enmity between the deceased and the accused over a minor issue, which escalated into a violent confrontation, police said.

Police are interrogating the accused to know the reason behind the murder. Further investigation is in progress, police said.