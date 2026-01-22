Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Mangolpuri to 'settle scores'; 5, including 4 juveniles held

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Five people, including four minors and a DU student, have been apprehended for stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri to settle scores stemming from past disputes, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Akash alias Akku, 22. He had allegedly set the house of Salman, a common friend of the accused, on fire in September last year and was known to bully local criminals, which further fuelled resentment, they said.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Mohit alias Nodi, 19, a resident of Mangolpuri and a second-year student of Delhi University and four minors.

The accused and his associates gathered in Mangolpuri on Tuesday, where they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Akash to take revenge "once and for all", police said.

On Wednesday, they attacked Akash with a knife at the park, following which he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on the internet.

Upon receiving information from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital regarding a person being brought dead, police rushed to the crime scene and the hospital. "The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, which helped investigators identify and track the accused," police said.

According to the CCTV footage, the man was stabbed more than 13 times. The victim tried to escape but collapsed on the spot. Out of fear, people who witnessed the incident ran away.

But when an elderly man saw the attack, he brought a stick from his house to confront the three attackers, but they escaped. As the victim fell, people around him stepped back.

Police said that the body was preserved at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem and further legal formalities. During interrogation, police recovered a blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon used in the crime, along with blood-stained clothes worn at the time of the incident.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused persons involved in the murder, police added. PTI SSJ SHS