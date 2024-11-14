Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Moti Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death near his house in the Sudama Puri area of west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Babu, they said.

Ganga Ram, the father of the deceased, said his son got married last year against the wishes of the family members of the woman. He suspected that the attack might have been orchestrated by his son's in-laws, police said.

"The family members of the woman reside nearby. Since the marriage, there has been tension between my son and his in-laws," Ganga Ram said in the police complaint.

Police received a PCR call on Wednesday and by the time a team reached the spot, Raja Babu had been taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an officer said.

A murder case was registered and some family members of Raja Babu's wife have been detained, police said. PTI BM RHL