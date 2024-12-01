Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Naraina park months after brother's killing in similar attack

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death while crossing a park in west Delhi, six months after his brother was killed in a similar attack in , an official said on Sunday.

Police apprehended two juveniles for the killing that happened on Saturday.

Police said they received a PCR call on Saturday at 8 pm. The victim identified as Manoj was stabbed in Naraina.

"After getting information, police teams were rushed to the spot and Manoj was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed. We have launched an investigation into the incident and have apprehended two juveniles.

"However, the victim's family suspects the involvement of more individuals and has called for a thorough probe. We are investigating the entire matter from all the angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer told PTI Videos.

Manoj's younger brother was also stabbed to death six months ago in Naraina. So far, the officer said that no link between the incidents has emerged and further investigation is underway.

Family members of the victim staged a protest by blocking a road in Naraina to press for strict action against the accused. PTI BM SKY SKY