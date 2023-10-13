Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Narela

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends following an argument between them in outer-north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when victim Gulshan was attacked by three of his friends with a knife and sharp-edged weapons while he was going to his home, they said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident is surfacing on social media where some men can be seen attacking Gulshan.

The victim received multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A police official said the reason for the dispute is yet to be ascertained, however, Gulshan and his friends had indulged in some argument while eating momos at a street vendor.

A case of murder has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused, the official said.

Gulshan worked at a cosmetic shop in Sadar Bazar area and lived with his family in Gautam Colony in Narela. PTI ALK NB