Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur, juvenile among 2 held

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death and another got injured after a quarrel in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

Two people -- Asif (21) and a juvenile -- were arrested in connection with the incident on October 16, they said.

They disclosed that on October 13, they along with another person, Talib, were going towards Shastri Park. The juvenile asked time from Kishor, who was sitting on a footpath, but he abused him, the police said.

Following this, a quarrel broke out between them and Talib stabbed Kishor with a knife. When Lallan (40) tried to catch them, Talib stabbed him in his back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

Kishor died during treatment at LNJP Hospital and case was registered in the matter on Lallan's statement, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab Talib. PTI NIT NB