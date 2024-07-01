Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahdara; 3 held

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death near the railway tracks in Nathu Colony of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday.

The victim is yet to be identified, they said, adding that three people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended in the case.

A senior officer said the police received two different PCR calls at around 8:15 pm about the stabbing incident close to the Nathu Colony flyover. When the police reached the site, it was learnt that the injured had been shifted to GTB Hospital.

"Initial inquiry suggested that the man was stabbed to death as there were multiple injuries on his body. We also found Rs 3,000 in his pocket," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary.

The man had sustained injuries with a sharp-edged weapon on the left side of his back and right hand and was declared 'brought dead', the DCP said.

Despite efforts, the deceased could not be identified, he said.

According to the police, CCTV footage of the adjoining areas was screened and suspicious movements of three people were noticed.

The police said that the three took their bike parked at the roadside close to a wine shop.

"Following the trail, the team was able to find the registration number of the bike.

"Later, the accused were identified as Gaurav (25) and his two juvenile associates, who all are residents of Ghaziabad. The bike used in fleeing from the spot was recovered and the three were apprehended," said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they had a fight with the victim over throwing a glass bottle on the floor after a shard hit one of the accused, the police said.

An accused who was carrying a knife at that time passed the knife to one of them who stabbed the victim leading to serious injuries, they said, adding the investigation is on. PTI BM BM RT RT