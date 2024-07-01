Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death near the railway tracks in the Nathu Colony area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Monday.

The victim is yet to be identified, they said.

A senior officer said the police received a call around 8:15 pm about the stabbing incident close to the Nathu Colony flyover.

"Initial inquiry suggests that the man was stabbed to death by unidentified people. There were multiple stab injuries on his body. We also found Rs 3,000 in his pocket," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary.

An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said. PTI BM OZ SZM