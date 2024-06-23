Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Shastri Park, 3 held

New Delhi, June 23 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a man following a scuffle in Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Akash alias Moossi (24), Yogesh alias Bunty (33), and Rohit (24), all residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The incident occurred on May 30 when the police received information that a man was rushed to the GTB hospital with incised wound on his body. He was declared dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Jauhar Abbas (28), a resident of Shastri Park and was working as a cab driver, the officer said.

The police arrested three people in the case on June 11. Two pistols and eight cartridges were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During interrogation, Akash informed that his wife was working in a call centre in Ghaziabad. Her manager, Waqar, had financed a mobile phone using her documents and promised to pay the EMIs, DCP said.

However, when she left the job, Waqar stopped paying the EMIs. Akash repeatedly requested him to sort the issue, but Waqar refused to pay the money and threatened them, DCP said.

Akash and his friends Yogesh and Bunty called Waqar to meet him at Shastri Park. As they were trying to pressure him into paying the remaining EMIs, Waqar managed to flee, he said.

Akash and his friends, carrying knives and a chopper, went looking for him in the area. Seeing them carrying weapons, three unknown passersby confronted them, and an argument broke out which soon turned violent, DCP said.

During this, Akash stabbed Abbas and fled. Abbas was then rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

A case was registered against the accused under the sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, they said.