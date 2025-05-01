Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi over an alleged personal enmity, police said on Thursday.

Police received a call from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, stating that Suraj, a resident of Sultanpuri, was declared dead on arrival after he was brought to the facility with stab wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Suraj had a long-standing enmity with the assailants, police said. He was stabbed when he was going to attend a wedding function with a friend on Wednesday night, they said.

"Multiple teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the accused. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the nearby areas besides speaking to eyewitnesses," a senior police officer said. PTI BM ARI