Man stabbed to death in Faridabad after objecting to harassment of girl

Faridabad, Feb 10 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death here after he objected to a group of youths allegedly harassing a girl, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, police have registered a murder case and taken two suspects into custody, they added.

According to police, Jaisingh Baisla (34), a resident of Girdawar Colony, drove a taxi to support his family, including his wife and two daughters.

On Monday afternoon, he was sitting in a park near his house with his friend Saurabh when they saw a youth walking towards the colony with his sister.

As some youths present in the park started harassing the girl, Baisla intervened and chased them away, police said.

“He went to the park again with his friend Saurabh around 8 pm, when four-five youths attacked Baisla with knives, stabbing him eight to ten times, before fleeing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the deceased’s uncle, Ram Prakash Arya, said.

“On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Jagat Singh, a case has been registered against Sonu, Tushar and others. Two of the suspects have been taken into custody and a search is underway to nab the others,” local SHO Satya Prakash said. COR PTI ARI