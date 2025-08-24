Man stabbed to death in fight between groups in Delhi's Bawana; 2 in hospital

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death, while two others were injured in a brawl between two groups in the Bawana area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in a JJ Colony in the outer-north Delhi area, they said.

"During patrolling, a team received information about the attack and reached the spot where it was found that three people had sustained stab injuries," an officer said.

The three were rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where one of them, Niyaz, was declared "brought dead." The other two, Tosin, 20, and Nihal, 34, were referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for treatment, he said.

A case was registered at Narela Industrial Area in connection with the stabbings.

"Two accused, identified as Toshif and Arru, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to trace the third accused, who is still absconding," the officer said.

The officer said initial investigation suggests that the fight was the result of a personal rivalry.

The body of the deceased has been preserved at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police teams have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.