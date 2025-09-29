Man stabbed to death in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and another sustained injuries by an attacker in connection with a dispute in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Bhootgadhiya under the Borragarh police station limits. None was arrested in this connection till the filing of this report.

The victims and the attacker were known to each other, Borragarh police station in-charge Niranjan Kumar Singh said.

"On the basis of our preliminary investigations, we can say that there was a dispute among them over some issues. An FIR has been registered in this regard under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway," Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Bhuiyan (22), a resident of Bastacola Chandmari under the Dhansar police station. PTI RPS NN