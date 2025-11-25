Man stabbed to death in Kerala; accused surrenders to police with weapon

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 25 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a dispute, which police suspect took place under the influence of drugs.

The accused, identified as Junaid (28), allegedly stabbed his brother Ameer (26) to death at their residence in the early hours of the morning in Pookkottur in northern Malappuram, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light after Junaid walked into the local police station carrying the knife used in the attack and confessed to the crime.

In his statement, he reportedly said the brothers had been involved in a long-standing dispute over financial matters.

A heated argument broke out again early Tuesday, during which Junaid allegedly stabbed Ameer, resulting in his death.

"It is suspected that the accused committed the crime under the influence of drugs. He later came to the police station with the weapon," a police officer said.

Police have recorded his arrest and launched a detailed investigation.