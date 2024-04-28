Man stabbed to death in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, and another person suffered serious injuries during a scuffle in the wee hours of Sunday here, police said.

The incident was reported from the Thammanam area under the Palarivattom police station limits.

Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and the culprit has been identified, they said.

Upon hearing about the incident, locals and police rushed the wounded persons to the nearby hospital.

While one person died, another is in serious condition, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, they added. PTI TGB TGB KH