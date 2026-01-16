Man stabbed to death in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) A 57-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a youth at Olimkadavu here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajamani, a resident of Thalikakkally Unnathi at Olimkadavu near Mangalam Dam.

According to Mangalam Dam police, Rahul, a native of Vellikulangara in Thrissur district, has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Police said the incident occurred around 8 pm on Thursday.

Rajamani’s daughter was in a relationship with Rahul, which the deceased had reportedly opposed.

Agitated over this, Rahul allegedly went to Rajamani’s house, where an argument broke out between the two, police said.

As per the FIR, Rahul stabbed Rajamani on the neck and chest using a knife.

Rajamani was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

Rahul, who fled into a nearby forest after the incident, was later caught with the help of local residents, police added.

A case of murder has been registered against Rahul and his arrest will be formally recorded, police said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination. PTI TBA TBA KH