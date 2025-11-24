Man stabbed to death in Kottayam, former municipal councillor, son in custody

Kottayam (Kerala), Nov 24 (PTI) A former municipal councillor and his son are in custody for allegedly stabbing a youth following a dispute in front of their house at Mannikunnam here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Adarsh (23) of Manganam, Puthupally.

Police officials said they have taken Anilkumar and his son Abhijith, also known as Vava, into custody.

The incident reportedly took place between 1.30 am and 2 am when Adarsh along with his friends reached the house of Abhijith to settle financial issues, police said.

A fight broke out between the two in front of Adarsh’s house and Anilkumar also reached the spot.

As per the FIR, during the altercation, Abhijith allegedly stabbed Adarsh on his neck with a knife.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and rushed Adarsh to Kottayam Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said both Adarsh and Abhijith were involved in multiple narcotic-related cases.

Police said a murder case has been registered against Abhijith, and the role of his father is under investigation.

Abhijith’s arrest has been recorded at Kottayam West Police Station.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem. PTI TBA TBA KH