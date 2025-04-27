Man stabbed to death in Kottayam, friend absconding

Kottayam, (Kerala) Apr 27 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend near Pala, in this central Kerala district, on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as P J Baby, a resident of Vallachira, police said.

The accused, A L Philipose, also a native of the same place, is currently absconding.

According to police, the two had financial dealings, which led to an argument earlier in the day.

During the altercation, Philipose allegedly stabbed Baby.

The accused fled the scene after the incident, police added.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend him, police said.