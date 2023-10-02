Man stabbed to death in Nagpur district; accused arrested

Nagpur, Oct 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by a person during a heated argument between them over some issue in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The accused was arrested and charged with murder, they said.

The incident took place near a mine of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) at Kanhan town, around 30km from Nagpur city, and the deceased was identified as Sunil Chunnilal Nishad, a local resident.

An official of the Kanhan police station said at around 4 pm an argument broke out between the accused, Akash Rajesh Rajbhar, and the victim over some issue.

During the heated exchange of words, Rajbhar stabbed Nishad repeatedly with a sharp weapon, leaving the latter seriously injured. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the official. PTI COR RSY