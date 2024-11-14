Man stabbed to death in Noida meat shop

Noida, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was allegedly stabbed to death after a quarrel at a meat shop here on Thursday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Rambadan Singh said that Shahzad (35) and an unknown person reached the shop of one Gulzar in Sorkha village on Thursday evening to buy meat.

Shahzad asked the other person to give him the towel he was wearing to use it to take the meat in it.

The accused got angry at this and a scuffle broke out between the two. He picked up a knife at the meat shop and stabbed Shahzad in the stomach, he said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information regarding the stabbing. They took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Police has launched a search for the accused but no concrete information has been received about him so far. PTI COR SKY SKY