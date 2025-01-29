Man stabbed to death in northeast Delhi; probe on: Police

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, officials said on Friday.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident late Thursday evening, they said, adding that the man was found lying injured.

He was promptly shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj; however, more details regarding his age, address and background are being verified, a senior police officer said.

Prima facie, the man appeared to have suffered stab injuries, the officer added.

Following the incident, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS.

Police said the exact circumstances leading to the stabbing are being investigated. PTI SSJ PRK PRK