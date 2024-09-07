Man stabbed to death in Punjab's Patiala

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by five people in the busy area of Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Saturday.

Karan was attacked when he was going on a bike with his friend on Friday evening, they said, adding that the victim, who was riding pillion and was going to Bapu Singh colony, fell down when he was pushed by three motorcycle borne men.

Two more men on another motorcycle also came and surrounded him. Karan was brutally thrashed and then he was stabbed in his chest, the police said.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed in the Ablowal area, they said.

Karan was taken to the Rajindra Hospital Patiala where he was declared brought dead because of blood loss, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and further investigation was underway.

Of five, three accused have been identified as Ansh, Amanmeet and Yuvraj, they said.

According to a police official, old enmity could be the reason behind the murder.