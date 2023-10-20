Man stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara, accused arrested

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men when he went to save his friend who was being attacked in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Yogendra Jatav, lost his life in the attack while his friend Amit Jatav suffered severe injuries, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when 21-year-old Amit was going to the gym on a bike with Yogendra in Khirchagi village of this district.

A man named Munfed and the person accompanying him attacked Amit with a knife. Yogendra came to his friend's rescue but was also injured.

The two were rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, but Yogendra succumbed to injuries.

Police said Yogendra's father filed a report against Munfed and the other accused on Friday.

The accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, they said.

Prior to this, Yogendra's relatives and the villagers staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused and a compensation for the deceased's family.

They ended the protest after top police and administration officials assured them of immediate arrest of the accused and sending a proposal to the government for compensation.

The accused were subsequently arrested.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday. PTI SDA AS CK